WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY- If you've delivered a baby at Women & Children's Hospital, you know it's a long standing tradition to play the Brahms Lullaby each time a little one is born.

With the new John R. Oishei Children's Hospital set to open in November, officials there are looking to give birth to a new tradition. The hospital is kicking off a contest asking WNYers to record and submit their own rendition of the classic song.

The contest will last four weeks, ending September 15th. Judges, including Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac and Janice Mitchell, president of the Colored Musicians Club, will listen to all submissions and select three finalists. Those three will then perform in front of a live audience at the end of September.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,500; but more importantly the pride of knowing that his or her winning song will play in the new hospital every time a baby is born.

The prize for second place is season tickets to Shea's and third place gets a choice between season passes to Darien Lake and concert tickets to the BPO.

More information, including contest rules, can be found at www.ChildrensHospitalLullaby.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV