Child injured after attack by dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-A 7-year-old boy is being treated at Women & Children's Hospital following an attack by a pair of dogs.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the 200 block of 70th St. around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

The first officer arriving on the scene said when he got there, a woman had already gotten the child away from the dogs.

The boy, a relative of the dogs' owner, suffered serious injuries to his head and face. His condition is not known at this time.

The owner of the animals was ordered to quarantine the dogs for ten days so they can be checked for rabies.

Police say they are not aware of any prior incidents with the two dogs.

