Child hit by car in Pembroke

Photo: Alicia/Kraus Contributor

PEMBROKE, NY — A child was stuck by a car on Route 77 in Pembroke and was taken by Mercy Flight to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Gordon Dibble, Genesee County Sheriff Chief Deputy.

The accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

The child was crossing Route 77 when he was struck by a car going southbound.

The child was flown to Women and Children’s Hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time.

