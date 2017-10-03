Child falls through sewer opening in Buffalo

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A nine-year-old girl was hurt after she fell down a sewer hole in South Buffalo.

The incident happened on S. Legion Drive and Rutland Street around 8am.

Officials say the girl was down there about an hour before she was found. A passer-by heard her screaming for help and called first responders. Firefighters say it took about two minutes to rescue her. She suffered a broken ankle in the incident.

The girl was walking to school at the time, according to investigators. There's no word yet from officials on why the cover was off the sewer, or if the girl was distracted prior to her fall.

