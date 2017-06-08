Child critical, dogs euthanized after attack

Photo of dogs provided by owners. (Photo: Photo of dogs provided by owners.)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY --A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition at Women & Children's Hospital, and two dogs have been euthanized, following a dog attack in Niagara Falls Wednesday.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the 200 block of 70th St. around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

The first officer arriving on the scene said when he got there, a woman had already gotten the child away from the dogs.

The boy, a relative of the dogs' owner, suffered serious injuries to his head and face.

On Thursday, after receiving a stent in his neck, the boy was fighting for his life at Women and Children's Hospital, said Amy Lewis, the Niagara County SPCA Director.

She also said both dogs, 15-month-old purebred Rottweilers, had bitten the boy. One disengaged almost immediately, however the other held on causing extensive injuries to the boy. She said she believes the dogs' protective instincts, potentially stronger due to the fact that they were not yet neutered, triggered the attack. At the time, the boy injured was playing a chasing game.

The owner of the animals was ordered to quarantine the dogs for ten days so they can be checked for rabies.

However, on Thursday, the Niagara County Health Department gave permission to have both dogs euthanized after their owner surrendered them, Lewis said. She added as a precaution their brains will be checked for rabies, but they had both received vaccinations to protect against the deadly disease.

Police say they are not aware of any prior incidents with the two dogs.

Lewis said she met with the owner of the dogs, who cared for the animals and she does not think they were bred to fight or be aggressive. She added she believes the whole thing was a "total, freak accident."

