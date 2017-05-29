Chick-fil-A: unconfirmed if coming to Sanborn

Photo credit: @Richsabin (Photo: Photo credit: @Richsabin)

SANBORN, N.Y. -- Chick-fil-A says it is pursuing sites in Western New York, but would not confirm if a sign saying "Coming Soon: Chick-fil-A" along Route 31 in Sanborn is legitimate.

When asked about the sign, Jackie Jags, Senior Consultant of Public Relations for Chick-fil-A, responded with the following statement:

"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving new customers great food with remarkable service. We are actively pursuing sites in the Buffalo area but do not currently have any locations to confirm."

