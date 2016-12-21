Chick-Fil-A may come closer to Buffalo

GREECE, N.Y. - Chick-fil-A fans... it looks like the chicken you want is getting closer.

The fast food chain has asked town leaders in the Rochester suburb of Greece to consider granting a special use permit that would clear the way for a restaurant on the north side of West Ridge Road.

Chick-fil-A is famous for its breaded, boneless chicken breast sandwich as well as its popular advertising campaign featuring a cow urging people to eat more chicken.

There are no Chick-fil-A's in the Buffalo area. Right now, the closest is in Erie, Pennsylvania.