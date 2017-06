Photo: Cheektowaga Police (Photo: Photo: Cheektowaga Police)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga Police are asking for the public's help locating a man suspected to be involved in a store larceny.

Anyone who can identify the man caught on camera is asked to call Detective Terry Griffin at 716-686-3979 or to text anonymously TIP411.

Police ask for messages to start with CPDNY.

