Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to attempting to possess child porn

Federal Court (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Cheektowaga man accused of sexting with a teen over social media, then meeting her for sex in person, has pleaded guilty.

Andrew Reiner, 29, admitted to attempting to possess child pornography.

Investigators say Reiner used cell phone apps and texts to message the victim and convince her to sneak out of her home to meet for sexual activity. He also asked the victim to ask her friends to join.

Officials say Reiner also tried to get the victim to send him sexually explicit photographs.

He could get ten years in prison when he's sentenced in August.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV