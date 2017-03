Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

TOWN OF SHERIDAN -- Chautauqua County Sheriff deputies are investigating the death of an elderly man in the Town of Sheridan.

Deputies say they were called to the shore of Lake Erie off of Route 5 at about 7:34 a.m. Wednesday. The man was found dead in this area. No foul play is suspected.

Police are not releasing the man's name until next of kin is notified.

