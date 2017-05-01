Charges possible after teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

KUSA - Charges are possible after a teen jumped into an aquarium at a local Bass Pro Shops as part of a prank.

It happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. at the location on Northfield Boulevard.

The teen boy suffered a small head injury, according to police.

Now, DPD has asked the teen and his parents to come in to speak to detectives this week about possible charges.

Bass Pro Shops released the following statement about the bizarre incident:

Yesterday a teenage minor attempted to enter our aquarium as part of an intended prank. Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident. We also appreciate the assistance of local law enforcement. Such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged. We host more than 120 million visitors every year and provide a safe, fun experience for families who share our respect for wildlife.

Police would not tell 9NEWS what charges that teen could face.

A quick search on the internet of "Bass Pro Challenge" will show teens across the country doing similar tank jumps.

Bass Pro Shops operates 95 locations nationwide, including two in Colorado.

