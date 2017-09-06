WGRZ
Charges expected in crash that killed Williamsville man

WGRZ 2:12 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

CUBA, NY — Multiple charges are pending in a Labor Day crash that left a Williamsville motorcyclist dead, according to Cuba Police.

Paul T. Nigro, 62, was pronounced dead Monday after a crash with a truck at the intersection of Route 305 and Keller Hill Road. 

Police responded to the collision shortly after 1:27 p.m. Monday.

Cuba Police tell 2 On Your Side that on charges will be announced once crime lab data is released.

