Charges expected in crash that killed Williamsville man

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CUBA, NY — Multiple charges are pending in a Labor Day crash that left a Williamsville motorcyclist dead, according to Cuba Police.

Paul T. Nigro, 62, was pronounced dead Monday after a crash with a truck at the intersection of Route 305 and Keller Hill Road.

Police responded to the collision shortly after 1:27 p.m. Monday.

Cuba Police tell 2 On Your Side that on charges will be announced once crime lab data is released.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV