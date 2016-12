The Chabad House of Buffalo hosted its annual "Grand Hanukkah Wonderland" Sunday on the 2nd night of Hanukkah. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Chabad House of Buffalo found fun ways of teaching children about Hanukkah Sunday.

That afternoon, tiny hands made crafts and foods inspired by the holiday for the Chabad House of Buffalo's annual "Grand Hanukkah Wonderland."

The event also included large inflatable play structures for children to explore and expend some holiday energy.