Asked where KeyBank will be in ten years, Monney answers, "I would like to say that we will obviously be a bank that grows in importance and stature...and we will be one of the leading banks if not the leading bank in Buffalo."

BUFFALO - Beth Mooney is a trailblazer. She is the first woman to become CEO if a top 20 US bank. She helped broker the merger with First Niagara Bank. Now, the head of KeyBank is "upping our profile".

Key has kicked in $300,000 to assist Kaleida Health with his transition from Women and Children's Hospital to the new Oshei Children's Hospital. With the big move coming next week, Mooney was in Buffalo for a tour of the new facility.

There she sat down with 2 On Your Side to talk about efforts to raise KeyBank's profile in Buffalo, her confidence in her bank's ability to compete with long-time banking leader M&T, and the responsibility she places on herself to make sure woman have avenues to rise to the highest levels in the banking industry.

(NOTE: This interview took place at Oshei Childrens hospital on Oct. 24.)

