Central Terminal to receive electric upgrades

Michael Read , WGRZ 12:13 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. – One of Buffalo’s greatest landmarks will be getting an upgrade.
 
It was announced Wednesday that the Central Terminal, one of the most talked about locations for a possible new train station in the city, will be getting a $250,000 electrical upgrade. 
 
State funds will help pay for the upgrades, which was secured by Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes. 
 
The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation says the money, along with recent roof repairs, will allow for their long-planned installation of solar panels. 
 
The total investment efforts combining the recent roof repairs and the upcoming electrical upgrade, culminates nearly $500,000 for the terminal. 
 
 

