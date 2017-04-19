Central Terminal to receive electric upgrades

BUFFALO, N.Y. – One of Buffalo’s greatest landmarks will be getting an upgrade.
It was announced Wednesday that the Central Terminal, one of the most talked about locations for a possible new train station in the city, will be getting a $250,000 electrical upgrade.
State funds will help pay for the upgrades, which was secured by Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes.
The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation says the money, along with recent roof repairs, will allow for their long-planned installation of solar panels.
The total investment efforts combining the recent roof repairs and the upcoming electrical upgrade, culminates nearly $500,000 for the terminal.
