Central Terminal restoration group cuts ties with developer

BUFFALO, NY-- The group trying to bring back Buffalo's Central Terminal is cutting ties with the developer they chose to do it.

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation announced Friday that it is giving up negotiations with Canadian developer Harry Stinson, who had proposed a hundred-million dollar redevelopment plan.

The group says it feels it's in the best interest of the building to go in a different direction and they are going to start a re-use study next month.

