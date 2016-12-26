Celebrating Kwanzaa in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Kwanzaa 2016 observances and celebrations are underway in Western New York and across the nation.
This year marks the holiday's 50th year of Kwanzaa. The African American and pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture was first created in 1966, according to the Official Kwanzaa Website.
"We have to keep going powerful and strong because the story of our people is the story of humanity and the nation," according to Vonetta Rhodes-Osi, a member of the Kwanzaa Buffalo committee.
At noon Monday, a flag was raised in front of Buffalo City Hall to officially commemorate the start of Kwanzaa. Organizers say it was the first time the red, black and green flag was raised in honor of the holiday. "The red stands for blood, black stands for us and the green stands for mother Africa," said 9-year-old Sasha Pereria of Buffalo.
Many events featuring cultural dances, music and storytelling will also be held from Monday through Sunday at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Ave.
A full schedule of local events is listed below.
Dec. 26 - Monday
