Celebrating Kwanzaa in WNY

WGRZ 4:19 PM. EST December 26, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Kwanzaa 2016 observances and celebrations are underway in Western New York and across the nation.

This year marks the holiday's 50th year of Kwanzaa. The African American and pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture was first created in 1966, according to the Official Kwanzaa Website.

"We have to keep going powerful and strong because the story of our people is the story of humanity and the nation," according to Vonetta Rhodes-Osi, a member of the Kwanzaa Buffalo committee.

At noon Monday, a flag was raised in front of Buffalo City Hall to officially commemorate the start of Kwanzaa. Organizers say it was the first time the red, black and green flag was raised in honor of the holiday. "The red stands for blood, black stands for us and the green stands for mother Africa," said 9-year-old Sasha Pereria of Buffalo.

Many events featuring cultural dances, music and storytelling will also be held from Monday through Sunday at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Ave.

A full schedule of local events is listed below.

Dec. 26 - Monday 

Evening Program 
Opening Ceremony
"Kwanzaa in Buffalo - An Historical Perspective" by Kenneth & Sharon Holley
Tribute to the Ancestors & Elders
Traditionkeepers Storytellers
Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School
Project Access to A-Free-Ka
Eye On History Award
Honors Ceremony
 
December 27- Tuesday (AACC)
Kujichagulia-Self Determination
 
Evening Program 7-9 p.m.
An evening of electrifying performances by, African American Cultural Center
Daughters of Creative Sound
Keynote:  Dr. Maulana Karenga, Founder of Kwanzaa
 
December 28 - Wednesday
Ujima-Collective Work &Responsibility
 
Program  
50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party
Keynote Presenters: Kamau Fields & Cariole Horne; Arts & Cultural Performances  
 
December 29 -- Thursday 
Ujamaa-Cooperative Economics
 
Program
Panel Discussion: “Cooperative Economics Now!  By Any Means Necessary”
Art & Culture Performance
 
December 30 -- Friday 
Nia-Purpose
 
NiaSoul Concert: 
Enjoy a night of soul music, food, vendors, and love for one another. 
 
“A Piano and A Voice” 
By Drea D’Nur and Toney Rhodes
 
Golden Soul Train Line
 
*Purchase the featured NiaSoul Menu by Kafe InterNational-Jamaican Meh Sweat Jerk Chicken, Island Rice & Beans, Kale Saute, and Baked Macaroni & Cheese
 
December 31 -- Saturday
Kuumba-Creativity
 
Children’s Kwanzaa 11a.m.-4p.m 
@Performing Arts
Afrikan Cultural Education & Art Activities & Storytelling
Marcus Garvey Math & Science Expo
 
Evening Program 
50th Anniversary Karamu Feast
Location: TBA/ 6:00p.m.-9:00p.m.
Featured Performance by FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy
*Free Potluck! Please bring a dish to share (no red meat, alcohol, pork)
                
January 1 – Sunday 
Imani-Faith    12:00-4:00p.m.
CAO Alphonso “Rafi” Green Jr. Masten Resource Center /1423 Fillmore Avenue
 
Program
Eye on History Presentation-
“Black Woman in Leadership from Antiquity to the Modern Day Era”
by, Queen Mother Eva M.  Doyle
 
 

 


