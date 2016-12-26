Celebrating Kwanzaa in WNY

WGRZ Photo/Claudine Ewing

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Kwanzaa 2016 observances and celebrations are underway in Western New York and across the nation.

This year marks the holiday's 50th year of Kwanzaa. The African American and pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture was first created in 1966, according to the Official Kwanzaa Website.

"We have to keep going powerful and strong because the story of our people is the story of humanity and the nation," according to Vonetta Rhodes-Osi, a member of the Kwanzaa Buffalo committee.

At noon Monday, a flag was raised in front of Buffalo City Hall to officially commemorate the start of Kwanzaa. Organizers say it was the first time the red, black and green flag was raised in honor of the holiday. "The red stands for blood, black stands for us and the green stands for mother Africa," said 9-year-old Sasha Pereria of Buffalo.

Many events featuring cultural dances, music and storytelling will also be held from Monday through Sunday at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at 450 Masten Ave.

A full schedule of local events is listed below.

Dec. 26 - Monday

Evening Program

Opening Ceremony

"Kwanzaa in Buffalo - An Historical Perspective" by Kenneth & Sharon Holley

Tribute to the Ancestors & Elders

Traditionkeepers Storytellers

Issiatou Afrikan Dance Ensemble of Miss Barbara’s Dance School

Project Access to A-Free-Ka

Eye On History Award

Honors Ceremony

December 27- Tuesday (AACC)

Kujichagulia-Self Determination

Evening Program 7-9 p.m.

An evening of electrifying performances by, African American Cultural Center

Daughters of Creative Sound

Keynote: Dr. Maulana Karenga, Founder of Kwanzaa

December 28 - Wednesday

Ujima-Collective Work &Responsibility

Program

50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Black Panther Party

Keynote Presenters: Kamau Fields & Cariole Horne; Arts & Cultural Performances

December 29 -- Thursday

Ujamaa-Cooperative Economics

Program

Panel Discussion: “Cooperative Economics Now! By Any Means Necessary”

Art & Culture Performance

December 30 -- Friday

Nia-Purpose

NiaSoul Concert:

Enjoy a night of soul music, food, vendors, and love for one another.

“A Piano and A Voice”

By Drea D’Nur and Toney Rhodes

Golden Soul Train Line

*Purchase the featured NiaSoul Menu by Kafe InterNational-Jamaican Meh Sweat Jerk Chicken, Island Rice & Beans, Kale Saute, and Baked Macaroni & Cheese

December 31 -- Saturday

Kuumba-Creativity

Children’s Kwanzaa 11a.m.-4p.m

@Performing Arts

Afrikan Cultural Education & Art Activities & Storytelling

Marcus Garvey Math & Science Expo

Evening Program

50th Anniversary Karamu Feast

Location: TBA/ 6:00p.m.-9:00p.m.

Featured Performance by FragranceandJuan Cosmic Energy: Melodic Love Therapy

*Free Potluck! Please bring a dish to share (no red meat, alcohol, pork)

January 1 – Sunday

Imani-Faith 12:00-4:00p.m.

CAO Alphonso “Rafi” Green Jr. Masten Resource Center /1423 Fillmore Avenue

Program

Eye on History Presentation-

“Black Woman in Leadership from Antiquity to the Modern Day Era”

by, Queen Mother Eva M. Doyle