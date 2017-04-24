Celebrate WNY: Defensor Inc.

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. – If you are interested in obtaining firearms within the next 18 months in Erie County, you might want to head to Grand Island to get some practice at a shooting training facility.

Daybreak’s Kevin O’Neil visited Defensor Inc., a shooting facility on Grand Island, which offers experienced training to those interested in firearms, along with specialized simulations to get you ready for any possible scenario.

“Here we specialize in scenario training which allows people to put their minds and skills into an environment which is familiar as opposed to being caught off guard,” said co-owner of Defensor Inc., Sergeant David Ditullio.

Sergeant Ditullio also gave us a look into what the process entails someone who might want to visit Defensor Inc., and obtain a permit.

“Right now you can't legally shoot until you get a pistol permit. And the wedding for that process can take up to 18 months in Erie County.”

But, in the meantime while you wait, Ditullio said you can take training courses and practice shooting. “This allows you to fill that void and get proficient with firearms.”

Defensor Inc. is made for everyone to come and either brush up on your skills or learn new ones. They are located at 401 Lang Blvd in Grand Island. More information can be found on their website, http://www.defensorinc.com/.

