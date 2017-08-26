Celebrate Diversity Rally held in Falls

NIAGARA, FALLS, NY — Two weeks after deadly violence in Charlotteville, Western New Yorkers are coming together in a special way.

A "Celebrate Diversity" rally was held Saturday morning in Niagara Falls with a goal of denouncing hatred and bigotry in all forms.

"We need to have something like this," Niagara Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkins said. "We need to show the people that everybody cares. that everyone of us is different in a different way. but together we can make this city one wonderful place."

