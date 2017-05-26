CCS Oncology wants NY to intervene in lawsuit

ORCHARD PARK, NY - A local cancer treatment provider is calling on a health insurer to return to the table and resolve legal issues the two sides have. The dispute is between CCS Oncology and Independent Health, with cancer patients in need of care, stuck in the middle.

CCS Oncology says 2,600 cancer patients and their families, mostly who are from Erie County, have been impacted, as of the beginning of this year, when their healthcare coverage was dropped.

Linda Boulange of Eden was not a cancer patient impacted by the dispute between Independent Health and CCS Oncology. However, she can relate to them. She's four years cancer free, beating breast cancer.

"I can't imagine the heartache for a patient to be told they can no longer continue with their doctor that they've trusted," Boulange said.

Independent Health and CCS Oncology have been locked in a legal battle since last year. According to a lawsuit filed by the cancer treatment provider, Independent Health, "continued to deny medically necessary care to cancer patients," such as tests and procedures, and that the insurer, "objects to the cost of the care that the physicians have determined."

As of January 1, CCS Oncology says, an agreement it had with Independent Health was not renewed -- dropping 2,600 cancer patients from coverage.

"In the middle of their treatment," said Dr. Sam Yi, the COO of CCS Oncology.

He says there was a tragedy a couple months ago, as a result of this legal dispute, an elderly woman from Dunkirk with cancer couldn't get the treatment she needed because wait lists near her were too long.

"And before receiving possibly live-saving chemotherapy treatment she passed away," Yi said. Independent Health says in a statement: "Due to the lawsuit filed by CCS and Independent Health's pending motion to dismiss the complaint, we cannot comment further." State lawmakers are stepping in, saying they're contacting the state Department of Financial Services for help. REPORTER: What realistically do you think could really happen by talking with them? "They are regulated by the state, if there is something we can do to get them to the table get them talking I think that's what we need to do," said Assembly member Michael Kearns. Kearns says conact will be made on Tuesday, after Memorial Day. CCS Oncology says there have been job losses here and cancer patients formerly of CCS Oncology, have had go out finding other doctors, finding another insurance company that might cover them.

