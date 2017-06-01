Caz Library calling on community for help after flooding

(Photo: getty)

BUFFALO, NY - A roof leak last month at the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library caused significant damage to the building and its book collection.

Now the the library, which is teaming up with Assemblymember Michael P. Kearns, is asking for the community's help to bring it back to good condition.

The library is asking anyone with used books to donate them, and the library is also seeking funding to purchase new books and others funds to replace bookcases, a library clock and other materials.

To donate, contact the Caz Library by phone at 716-821-0564 or email at cazenovialibrary@gmail.com. All checks can be made out to Cazenovia Neighborhood Library.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV