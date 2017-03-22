Cattaraugus County Lawmakers push for SAFE Act repeal

WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. – Lawmakers in Cattaraugus County are asking the state for a resolution to repeal the SAFE Act.

The proposed resolution would ask Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to repeal the SAFE Act for all of New York State, except for the five boroughs in New York City.

Cattaraugus County Legislature, Republican Joe Snyder, is a co-sponsor of this resolution.

He said, “Cattaraugus County, by in large, is very supportive of the 2nd Amendment. We like our guns, we believe we have the right to gun ownership in this county.”

Snyder added, “We do not like when the state government passed the SAFE Act, it restricted our rights pretty dramatically and we’ve been very uncomfortable with that.”

Snyder is hopeful that the resolution passes at the state level.

