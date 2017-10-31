Cattaraugus County highway barn catches fire

FRANKLINVILLE, NY - The Cattaraugus County highway commissioner confirms there was a fire Monday night inside the county's highway barn in Franklinville. Commissioner Joseph Pillittere says that an electrical fire occurred on a dump truck inside the barn, which spread to the barn itself, leaving half of the property a total loss.

Pillittere believes the fire was accidental. It's unclear how much it'll cost in repairs.

According to Pillittere, there was also smoke and fire damage to a loader and a pickup truck.

This is an impact to the county's winter highway fleet, since the dump truck hauled salt and plowed. The barn serves the areas of Lyndon, Farmersville, Machias, Yorkshire, and Freedom.

The fire is also causing an inconvenience to about 15 workers at the Franklinville barn, who will now be transferred to operations in Allegany and West Valley. Meantime, Pillittere says that the county will need to utilize a temporary building in Franklinville for employees, when the winter season officially gets underway.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV