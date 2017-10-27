Catholic Health to pay $6 million over false medicare claims

BUFFALO, NY — Catholic Health has reached a $6 million settlement over false medicare claims.

The US Attorney's Office says Catholic Health is paying the settlement because its subsidiary "Home & Community Based Care" gave rehab services to patients that weren't necessary, then submitted claims that taxpayers footed the bill for.

Catholic health said in a statement that it doesn't agree the treatments weren't necessary and doesn't admit any wrongdoing.

