Catholic Health meets with public on clinic

AMHERST, N.Y. --- Tuesday, Catholic Health invited Amherst residents to voice concerns on a methadone clinic proposed near the corner of Millersport and Sheridan.

The meeting was held at the current methadone clinic, at 3730 Sheridan Drive, where Catholic Health representatives answered questions and listened to resident concerns.

"Catholic Health was very professional and they explained everything," said Amherst resident John Radzikowski. "They knew they made mistakes by not telling the community."

"We did have good dialogue, headed discussion, good discernment, which is what we're all about," said Mark Sullivan, Catholic Health Chief Operating Officer. "And I think there's a lot of takeaways from both groups."

Catholic Health Officials said they plan to continue to meet with neighbors as the project progresses.

