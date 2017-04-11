Catholic Charities Inches Closer to $11 Million Goal

Catholic Charities (Photo: Catholic Charities)

BUFFALO, NY-Just about 12 weeks and counting until the 93rd annual Catholic Charities Appeal is in the books for another year.

Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone Tuesday marked the close of Appeal Week 2017, which ran April 2-9, with an update on how the drive is progressing.

So far, nearly $8 million has been raised which represents 72% of the hoped for $11 million goal.The Appeal runs through June 30. This year's theme is "Finite Time. Infinite Good" and the patron saint is Saint Marianne Cope.

"Because Appeal Week and Easter are later than normal on the calendar this year, we must place special emphasis now on the first half of this year's theme-"Finite Time", said Bishop Malone. "We have fewer than 12 weeks to reach our goal by June 30th, the end of our fiscal year, in order to continue providing the "infinite Good" that makes up the second half of this year's theme."

Catholic Charities is the most comprehensive human service provider in WNY; and serves people of all ages, races, faiths and walks of life, Catholics and non-Catholics alike.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV