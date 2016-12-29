Cat saved from fire at firefighter's home

OAKFIELD, N.Y. - A firefighter managed to escape a fire at his home in the Genesee County Village of Oakfield.

The fire broke out just before 2:00 p.m. at the home on Lewiston Road.

The firefighter who lived there got out O.K. But the firefighters who responded had to rescue his cat and give it oxygen.

They say both the firefighter and his cat are fortunate that he heard a smoke alarm go off, called for help, and got out of the home.