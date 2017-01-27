Cat exposed to rabid animal goes missing

Health (KVUE.com)

LOCKPORT, NY - The Niagara Co. Health Department is letting the public know about a missing cat that had been under quarantine due to being exposed to a suspected rabid animal.

'Josie' is a full-grown domestic short-haired white cat with gray markings. A routine check by the department discovered the cat missing from its confinement location on Seneca Parkway in Niagara Falls.

State law requires an animal must be monitored for six months after an exposure and subject to random checks to verify its health. Josie was exposed in September, 2016 and was not at the home during a routine compliance visit on January 5th.

The owner told the Health Department she gave the cat away through Facebook and does not know where the new owner lives.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this cat, you're asked to please contact the Niagara County Health Department at 439-7444.

