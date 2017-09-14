Case of meningitis confirmed in Lockport School District

LOCKPORT, NY — An individual in the Lockport City School District has been diagnosed with viral meningitis, the district confirmed in a statement posted on its website.
This form of meningitis is not contagious and should cause no form of risk to other students or staff, according to the district.
The district did not disclose if the individual is a student or a staff member.
