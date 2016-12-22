Cars collide in Tonawanda

City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a rollover accident involving two vehicles. The accident happened on Youngs Road near Colvin. (Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

TONAWANDA, NY-- City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a rollover accident involving two vehicles.

The accident happened on Youngs Road near Colvin.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by Katherine A. Alexander, 46, clipped a vehicle coming out of the Tops parking lot. After clipping the other vehicle, Alexander's vehicle hit a boulder and flipped over onto its roof.

Two passengers in Alexander's vehicle complained of neck pain, but refused treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle, Gina Giomundo, was ticketed for failure to yield.