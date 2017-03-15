Car stopped with naked child inside

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - An NFTA Police officer made a startling discovery after approaching a car stopped along the Kensington near the 198 about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer was on his way from downtown to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport when he saw a car in front of him driving erratically. The car in question hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. When the officer approached the ca,r he found the male driver also acting erratically and a naked female child inside.

The officer immediately took the child from the car, wrapped her in something warm and took her to ECMC. She was eventually transferred to Women and Children's Hospital.

The driver of the car took off on foot from the scene and Buffalo Police, with help from the NFTA Police, are now looking for him.

