Close Car Into Cricket Store Car Into Cricket Store WGRZ 11:12 PM. EST March 07, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Route 77 Accident Cash For Cans Robbery No More Breeds Batavia Arrest Manhunt Continues For Man Who Bolted Custody Bank Robbery Williamsville Biometrics Peace Bridge 2 Hurt After Car Drives Into Cricket Store Nine Vehicles Catch Fire In West Seneca SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' More Stories High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Advisory Mar. 6, 2017, 2:46 p.m. Chautauqua Co. inmate escapes custody Mar. 7, 2017, 12:52 p.m. New Train Station: Canalside or Central Terminal? Mar. 7, 2017, 11:35 p.m.