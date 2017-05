A car went through the window of the storefront and ended up entirely inside the Total Tan on McKinley Drive. (Photo: WGRZ)

BLASDELL, NY-- A scary moment for workers and patrons at the Total Tan in Blasdell.

A car went through the window of the storefront and ended up entirely inside the Total Tan on McKinley Drive. We're told no one was hurt in the incident.

We're still waiting for an update from police on what caused the accident.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV