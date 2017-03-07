Car crashes into Lackawanna store front

LACKAWANNA, NY-- Lackawanna Police are investigating a car into a building on Abbott Road Tuesday afternoon.
Photos sent to us by Kevin Hayes, II show a vehicle went through the front window of the Cricket store that is located in a Lackawanna plaza.
It's unknown if anyone was hurt, or what caused the vehicle to hit the building.
Channel 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
