Car crashes into Lackawanna store front

WGRZ 4:21 PM. EST March 07, 2017

LACKAWANNA, NY--  Lackawanna Police are investigating a car into a building on Abbott Road Tuesday afternoon.

Photos sent to us by Kevin Hayes, II show a vehicle went through the front window of the Cricket store that is located in a Lackawanna plaza.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt, or what caused the vehicle to hit the building. 

Channel 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available. 

