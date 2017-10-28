Caputo reacts to new development in Russia investigation

BUFFALO, NY — According to multiple reports, a grand jury has approved the first charges in the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Local political operative Michael Caputo is an East Aurora resident who worked for the Trump campaign last year and has many ties to the President. Caputo was interviewed by the US House intelligence committee back in July about the Russia investigation.

Caputo says he has no specific knowledge of where the investigation is going, but has been closely following developments in the investigation and says two specific individuals.

"I think it was a couple of weeks ago when we heard that Paul Manafort's lawyers publicly stated that Mueller's team had told them that they're going to indict Paul Manafort," Caputo told 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants by phone Saturday. "In addition to that it appears that the investigation of General Flynn has probably come to a conclusion as well. So the timing of this is pretty predictable, it's just not clear who it's going to be. I have never been contacted by Mueller's team at all."

Caputo said he has not been asked to speak again to that House panel or any other committees including the Senate Intelligence Committee.

