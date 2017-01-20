Caputo injured by Trump protestor in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A political consultant from Western New York who worked on Donald Trump's campaign was injured while attending Friday's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Michael Caputo says he was walking with his wife when a protestor charged at him and hit him in the mouth with his shoulder. The attacker shattered one of Caputo's teeth.

Our Scott Levin spoke with Caputo by phone. He told him he saw a dentist immediately and will be OK.

(© 2017 WGRZ)