Canton mom accused of slashing children's throats

CANTON, Ohio -- Authorities are investigating after a woman allegedly slashed her own daughter’s throats before trying to harm herself late Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Miami Court NE.

Police say they received a phone call from a woman who said she had attacked her children and cut her own wrists.

First responders say the children -- ages 7 and 10 -- were found with cuts on their throats that do not appear to be life-threatening. The mother, identified as Nicole James-Auman, was found with "superficial cuts" to her wrists, according to investigators.

The children were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Canton before being transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The mother, who was treated and released from the hospital, is currently being held in the Stark County Jail.

She's facing several charges, including attempted murder.

