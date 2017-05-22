Canisius HS purchases mansion for arts center

Canisius High School has purchased the former Gilda's Club Mansion in hopes to turn it into a "center for the arts". (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Canisius High School has purchased the former Gilda's Club Mansion in hopes to turn it into a "center for the arts".

The mansion, which is located at 1140 Delaware, is across the street from the high school.

Once renovated, there will be rehearsal spaces for the music ensembles, practice spaces for student musicians, a recording studio, as well as architecture, ceramics, sculpture and art classrooms.

“We have treasured our place in the City of Buffalo for nearly 150 years and are excited to be part of the growth and new energy evident all around us. The acquisition of this property presents a unique opportunity for Canisius. Our central location allows us to have a broad reach, easy access and warm welcome for students from both the city and suburbs. The new center for the arts will be a spectacular learning space and showcase for the talented actors, artists and musicians who attend Canisius.” said Fr. David Ciancimino, S.J., President in a statement.

According to the high school, the art will be displayed on the first floor gallery, and will also be used for special events.

