Candle causes attic fire on Wabash Ave

KENMORE, N.Y. -- Firefighters in Kenmore say a candle caused a fire that left a family homeless.

The fire happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Wabash Avenue in the Village.

Firefighters at the scene say the fire started in the attic because one of the owners forgot to blow out a candle. All of the residents and their pets were able to make it out safely.

Peter Breitnauer, Chief of the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department, said when they arrived, firefighters had an issue with a hydrant and had to use water from one of their engines.

"It could have been a little sticky, absolutely, but we had enough water on our truck and we had other companies here along with our trucks to always make sure we have enough water ready to go," he said.

