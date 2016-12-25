WGRZ
Canalside on Christmas

WGRZ 7:53 PM. EST December 25, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- While many establishments close for Christmas, Canalside's popular ice skating rink was open Sunday night.

2 On Your Side's Erica Brecher checked it out around 6 p.m. 

After the rink opened at 4 p.m. Sunday, it filled with both local and out-of-town visitors taking in the Christmas spirit while gliding across the ice. 

Many found it a place to show off Buffalo to those from out-of-town and to reconnect with family while getting some fresh air.

 


