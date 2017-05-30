Canalside Free Tuesday Outdoor Movies

Canalside

BUFFALO, NY-- Looking for something inexpensive to do with the family during the summer?

Canalside has you covered. Canalside announced their free Tuesday outdoor movie series. Lawn chairs and picnics are allowed, and concessions will be also be available.

Here's the line up:

June 20th: Edward Scissorhands

June 27th: Hidden Figures

July 11th: Moana

July 18th: The Sandlot

July 25th: West Side Story

August 1st: Trolls

August 8th: Secret Life of Pets

August 15th: 50 First Dates

August 22nd: Space Jam

August 29th: Beauty and the Beast (2017 live action version of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.)

