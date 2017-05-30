Canalside Free Tuesday Outdoor Movies

BUFFALO, NY-- Looking for something inexpensive to do with the family during the summer?
Canalside has you covered. Canalside announced their free Tuesday outdoor movie series. Lawn chairs and picnics are allowed, and concessions will be also be available.
Here's the line up:
- June 20th: Edward Scissorhands
- June 27th: Hidden Figures
- July 11th: Moana
- July 18th: The Sandlot
- July 25th: West Side Story
- August 1st: Trolls
- August 8th: Secret Life of Pets
- August 15th: 50 First Dates
- August 22nd: Space Jam
- August 29th: Beauty and the Beast (2017 live action version of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.)
