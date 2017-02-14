Canalside Children's Museum design approved

A rendering of the Explore and More museum planned for Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Construction is set to begin in March for the new Explore and More Children's Museum coming to Canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) approved the museum's architectural design Tuesday. Monday, the Buffalo Planning Board approved the project.

Ground breaking on the project to be built on the South Aud Block of Canalside is slated for next month next to the restored canal.

The $13.29 million museum will be about 43,000 square feet. The lower museum floors will include a cafe as well as retail space on the ground floor along Lloyd Street.

The ground floor will also have two museum entrances, which will allow school groups to be separated from daily visitors when necessary. The fourth floor will provide a unique view of the canals and the city skyline with a rooftop terrace.

