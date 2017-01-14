Jessica Roswell, Director of Skate Great based in Buffalo, N.Y. speaks about Canalside's Chillibration event Saturday. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Canalside is celebrating winter all weekend with "Chillabration".

The special four days of activities feature ice skating, ice biking, curling tournaments and the Native American game Snowsnake, a game played traditionally in the winter using carved sticks and a pile of snow.

There is also a petting zoo, an ice carving demonstration and music.

Organizers say Canalside was built to be a destination for people, year round.

Jessica Roswell, Director of Skate Great, says each year the organization works with Canalside to put on "Chillabration," with plenty of activities at Canalside's ice skating rink.

Saturday morning skating lessons were offered and throughout Saturday and Sunday, every other hour figure skaters will be putting on performances for attendees, she said.

"Because our winters are so long, it's really important to take advantage of a winter sport and get out of the house and do something with your family," she said. "Come on down, skate, get some hot chocolate go over to Pizza Plant...I mean there's so much to do right in this little area and it's so beautiful down here."

Chillabration runs through the holiday Monday.

There will be special activities to celebrate Martin Luther King Junior Day including kids' activities in the afternoon and a musical performance from Buffalo's own "Empress and the Royals" at night.

More info here: https://www.canalsidebuffalo.com/things-to-do/chillabration2017/2017-01-16/

