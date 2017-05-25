Canalside announces summer events

Canalside (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Canalside summer plans were announced today.



One of the big changes this year is more focus on the boardwalk area right near the river. That's partly due to all the construction going on now by the historic canals for the new Explore and More Children's Museum.

And in addition to additional health and children's programming this year, the boardwalk is also hosting an event every Friday night called Boardwalk Bazaar.

It features different food vendors and unique entertainers, like fire eaters and magicians, performing on the boardwalk.

For those that want to be active, "Blue Bikes" will be available to rent at Canalside. That begins Friday.



For the health conscious, Roswell Park will be hosting a wellness program on Wednesdays. Doctors will speak and hold demonstrations.



Last week, Canalside announced their Thursday concert series lineup . The first concert is June 15 and patrons who want to attend the concert will have to pay a $5 fee.

