Business owners optimistic about season

OLCOTT, N.Y. -- Despite the issues with Lake Ontario, business owners in Olcott want you to know they are open.

Record high lake levels and a State of Emergency along Lake Ontario have not put a damper on business as the summer tourism season gets underway.

Karen Young says some people have called her shop wondering if the National Guard has shut down all of Olcott, which is not the case at all.

“Everything in Olcott is just fine. Come down, you know, and don't be scared, and don't believe the hype," says Young.

This is her seventh year on the boardwalk at the Lakeview Village Shoppes. She's been busy getting the word out that her store, Gift Box at the Beach, is definitely open.

"We go to social media and tell everybody we're here. We're trying to get lots of pictures. We're telling all our customers take pictures, take videos, post them, share them, tell your friends we're here," says Young.

The only thing that is closed in Olcott is the actual beach itself. But the parks are all open and no events have been cancelled.

Young says the high lake levels have even helped bring in business.

"We are probably getting more people that want to see the record lake levels, and then we're also getting people that are scared to come down because they think it's, we're in the lake, so it's probably even in terms of traffic. I mean, this past weekend it was crazy. I mean, there was no parking out there anywhere," says Young.

July and August are the biggest months for tourism at the Lakeview Village Shoppes because that’s when kids are out of school, and Young is optimistic about how this year will turn out.

"We've got to look at it like life is good. We're here. The sun is shining. We can't complain," she says.

There are events scheduled every weekend in Olcott and Newfane, including free concerts.

