Buffalo's electronic music scene mourns loss of artist

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Family and friends are remembering the life of a young artist in Buffalo's electronic music scene.

Andrew Krawczyk was 24-years-old when his life was taken unexpectedly last Thursday.

Krawczyk was said to be up and coming in Buffalo's electronic music world. He was a DJ, producer and promoter known for throwing rave-type music events at underground locations and for mixing a genre of music called Dubstep.

"One of the funniest people you'll ever meet," Josh Santoro said of his friend and colleague, Andrew. "Always smiling. Always got a joke. Quick to tease you. He'll always be known for the neck brace. DJ Neckbrace."

Andrew had to wear a brace for a while after a car accident a few years ago and it became his DJ name. He was self-taught and worked his way up in the business. He collaborated with artists through NuSkool Pirates and created his own label called "Dark Waves Entertainment."

Santoro said their genre of artists was hit hard by the news of their friend's death.

"Devastating blow," Santoro said. "I've been in the scene for two decades and this is probably by far the most impacted the scene has ever been hit."

Andrew's mom, Kim, was also devastated. As she put the final touches on picture boards for Andrew's wake, she reflected on the only good that she can see in this dark time: Andrew was an organ donor.

"If seven organs are donated, that's seven people that are going to be having another Christmas this year," Kim Kaliszewski, Andrew's mom, said.

Doctors said Andrew had an anaphylactic seizure in reaction to something he was allergic to.

He lost oxygen to his brain for seven minutes and was pronounced brain dead.

"Andrew was my only child and for him to donate his organs, I kind of have an extended family now," Kaliszewski said. "I don't know who they are but it makes me feel better that if there's a child somewhere that has his beating heart, that's my child too."

His mom added that Andrew was teased and bullied as a kid and it was his music that really helped him find himself.

He might not be physically here anymore but DJ Neckbrace's tracks are still playing online and his mom hopes that is not the only place.

"He was an artist and I hope he is playing somewhere in the sky."

A Gofundme account is set up to help the family with memorial expenses. If you would like to help out, you can donate here.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor yourself, you can sign up here or select "yes" when applying for your driver's license.