Buffalonian Goes into Labor During Husband's NFL Game

Katie Levitre felt the stomach pain on her way to the Georgia Dome last Saturday.

It wasn't exactly ideal timing for the birth of her first child.

Not with her husband, former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Andy Levitre, starting at left guard that afternoon for the Atlanta Falcons in their NFC divisional game.

Katie's mother timed her contractions. They were coming every seven minutes. So Katie, who attended Orchard Park High School and graduated from Buffalo State College, called her midwife on the phone.

"She said to go to the game and relax," Katie told 2 On Your Side in a FaceTime interview from Atlanta, "because I could be in this stage for awhile."

Katie watched the game from the stands, trying her best to hold it together. The Falcons jumped to a 19-10 lead over the Seattle Seahawks at halftime, then took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.

By the time the Falcons put the finishing touches on their 36-20 victory, Katie could hardly hold on anymore.

"It was at the point where I was almost in tears," Katie said. "So I waited for him to come out of the locker room, and as soon as I saw him, I burst into tears. And he knew: It was time to go."

Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Andy, fresh off the win, stayed with Katie all night at the hospital. At 1 p.m. Sunday, though, he decided to head into practice. It's the playoffs, after all.

But when he arrived, Falcons coach Dan Quinn told Andy to go right back to the hospital to see his wife and new baby-- even with the Green Bay Packers looming this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Andy returned to practice on Tuesday, not even 48 hours removed from meeting his baby daughter for the first time.

"It's been a long time coming," Andy told WXIA-TV in Atlanta. "We were pretty anxious leading up to this last weekend, but it was a cool experience to be a part of, and I'm glad I was able to be there to see it all."

Katie said she's already received a lot of messages of congratulations from the folks back in her hometown of Buffalo.

But in Atlanta, the focus shifts to the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. It will be the Falcons' final home game ever at the Georgia Dome, but for Lily Levitre, it will be her first football game ever.

"We're really happy. She's doing really well," Katie said. "She just wants dad to be done with football-- but hopefully he'll be able to make it to the Super Bowl."

If the Falcons beat the Packers on Sunday, the pediatrician has already given Katie and Andy the "OK" to bring Lily to Houston.

Super Bowl or not, though, Lily's parents will have quite the story to tell her as she grows up. Coincidentally, Katie and Andy actually thought Lily might be coming during a game earlier in the season.

But as fate would have it, it turns out Lily was born during the playoffs.

"I had a feeling," Katie said, "that she was going to make her appearance known in the football world somehow."

