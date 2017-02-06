UB investigating sexual assault on North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- UB officials are investigating a sexual assault reported on the school's North campus.
University Police say a female student reported she was assaulted by two black men around 2:30 Sunday morning near Core Rd. near the Millard Fillmore Academic Center on the Ellicott Complex.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call University Police at (716) 645-2222.
