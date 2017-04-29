Spring cleanup spurs Central Terminal hope

WGRZ Photo. (Photo: WGRZ Photo.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Central Terminal had its spring cleanup Saturday, meaning volunteers who usually beautify the grounds outside of the building took extra care to do some work inside.

They poured cement, swept floors, and cleaned the countertops among other tasks. They made sure it is in good condition for a slew of events happening there this year.

The Central Terminal was in the running to be the site of Buffalo's new Amtrak station, however Buffalo's Train Station Committee voted in favor of a downtown Buffalo location earlier this month.

Channel 2 is investigating what that means for the historic icon.

Although a new train station will not be the catalyst to restoring the terminal, the Central Terminal's restoration committee board of directors continues to have faith in the developer they are working with -- Stinson Development.

"We're working with him on a mixed use plan, and we're optimistic about where that's headed, but day to day, we're in here making sure the building is ready to go," said John Jiloty, of the Restoration Committee's Board of Directors. "We have over 40 events this summer that are going to be in here, so we want to get as many people in here as possible."

Those 40 events include a lot of concerts. The Central Terminal kicked off the season with its annual Dyngus Day Celebration.

This year, the Colored Musicians Club will be playing there the second Wednesday of every month for the next five months.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV