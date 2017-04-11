Overnight fire in Buffalo's fruit belt

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a building in the city's fruit belt neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to the vacant home at Carlton and Locust Streets around midnight.

The chief at the scene said that they had to call in extra crews because the fire was spreading so quickly.

There were no reported injuries, but investigators believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

